Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband, Tim Leissner, have quietly been adding to their already grandiose empire with the addition of an entirely new member to their family. Kimora Lee and Tim Leissner, who have been married for seven years, have adopted a ten-year-old by the name of Gary according to a report by US Weekly.

In a statement made by Simmons' rep, Leissner and Simmons welcome their new addition to the family stating:

"He joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner."

Kimora Lee and ex-Goldman Sachs partner, Tim Leissner, married in 2013 and had their first and only son, Wolfe Lee Leissner, in 2015. Kimora Lee is famously known for her prior relationship to former Def Jam Records-founder, Russell Simmons, to which the former couple share two children in Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons. After Lee and Simmons split in 2007, Lee married Djimon Hounsou and welcomed their son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, in 2009 who is also ten-years-old as well.

This past month Kimora Lee relaunched her notorious Baby Phat clothing company with a surprise capsule collection in collaboration with Forever 21. In the past, Lee struggled in custody battles for her son, Kenzo with ex-husband, Djimon Hounsou, and is presumably concerned about the allegations brought up against her ex, Russell Simmons. But with a new addition to her family in the form of the ten-year-old adoptee, Gary, Kimora Lee has to be one of the most grateful women in the world at this very moment.

Check out Kimora Lee and Tim Leissner's big happy family and what appears to be Gary positioned to the right of this candid video post to her Instagram below.