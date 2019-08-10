Back in June, we reported that Kimora Lee Simmons' ex, Djimon Hounsou, had been complaining about not being able to see his son as frequently as he would like, blaming his ex Kimora for their lack of time together. "It would have been nice to see my son for father's day," he previously stated, detailing how he doesn't remember the last time he saw Kenzo. Sources close to Kimora had clapped back though, denying Djimon's statement and alledging that Kimora holds an open door policy to Djimon, but that he doesn't make the time to see his son regularly. Since then, it was reported that the two had started privately working out a custody agreement with their attorneys, to settle on a visitation agreement that would detail when and where each parent would have their time with 10-year-old Kenzo. The problem however, was that Djimon resides in his home grounds of Benin, in West Africa, and Kenzo was living with his mama in the states.

Now, TMZ reports that the two are entangled in quite the bitter custody fight, with Djimon asking the judge for joint custody, and sources on Kimora's side saying that he's threatened to move their 10-year-old to Benin with him, and never bring him back. Kimora's other ex, Russell Simmons, who is still close to her, told the publication a few days ago that he "told Djimon he could take the boy for a visit if he would sign a document promising not to take Kenzo to Africa, but Djimon refused to sign." The latest development of the messy situation sees Kimora having gotten served on Friday with Djimon's joint custody petition, and Russell telling TMZ that Djimon is now asking, not just for joint custody, but child support, yet Russell claiming that Djimon hasn't paid her support. Yikes.