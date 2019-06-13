Kimora Lee Simmons announced the revival of her Baby Phat brand back in the spring and yesterday it was teased that the new collection would roll out through Forever 21. The day has finally arrived and fans can now get their hands on the latest offerings from the beloved brand since the collection offers everything an affordable fashionista would want.

The collection features tube tops, biker shorts, crop tops, halter rompers, sweatshirts and more all with the iconic black cat logo. The prices range from $8 - $25 and apparently this summer capsule is just a teaser for what will roll out in the Fall.

"It has been an honor to work with Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, on this project, and we can't wait to help customers rediscover a legendary brand," Forever 21's VP of merchandising Linda Chang said.

“Now, everybody’s doing retro with a little high-waisted jean and tube top, or the sneaker and the jean — that’s the Baby Phat girl,” Kimora added of her collection. “That’s popular [again], and we were one of the first ones to do it, one of the biggest ones to do it, and one of the greatest ones.”

Shop the new arrivals here.