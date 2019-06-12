Kimora Lee Simmons announced the revival of Baby Phat back in March reminding many of the once beloved fashion staples stamped with a cat logo. "It’s perfect timing for this,” Kimora said of the resurgence. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.”



JP Yim/WireImage/Getty

The previous plan was to have a collection arrive in Spring but it seems as though extra time was taken to make things perfect, now that Forever 21 will be involved with the collection's arrival. The fashion retail store shared a tweet teasing a collaboration of its arrival in just two days.

The exciting announcement leaves us with so many questions on what the revamped collection will look like and what kind of pieces it will offer. The official Baby Phat Instagram account has been dropping off some looks from the vault, throwing back to some iconic Baby Phat runway moments.

We previously detailed how the new launch will be a “mainstream sportswear” collection for millennials targeted to the mid-tier retail level. Kimora plans on tapping into her past archive to update the looks that will have modernized “retro” elements.

Who's here for the comeback?