Kanye West has made his religious journey a staple of his conversations, interviews, and music, so it's not surprising that he's making some adjustments at home. The world recently watched on Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kanye criticized wife Kim Kardashian West's skin-tight Met Gala gown. The rapper also shared that her need to share sexy photos was beginning to make him uncomfortable, and back then, Kim snapped back by saying, "Just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim discussed her heated conversation with Kanye during her recent visit on The Real, and it sounds as if they've made some compromises. "He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change," she said. "It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room." She added that Kanye's "epiphany" has caused him "to be more strict as a dad."

Ye has also apparently become more conscious about the type of imagery he and Kim allow in their home. "I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me, so we had that discussion and that fight," Kim added. "At the end of the day, that's what marriage is. He's gonna do things I don't agree with and I support him, and vice versa."

"With this, we were having this conversation of just, what is too much? I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year," she stated. "When is it time to stop?" She respects where Kanye has gone on his "journey" and said with a smile, "There's enough for [my children] to see, I can tone it down a little bit." Watch her segment below.