As if Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home wasn't big enough already, they just bought a neighboring property. The couple spent $3 mil snagging some more land to add on to their already $60 mil estate. This endeavor follows the last expansion they did earlier in the year, when they took over a 1.5 acre property that included a 2,700 sq ft home.

TMZ got hold of some sources who were able to divulge what Kimye may be planning to do with this absurd amount of land. They've got guest homes in mind, a spa retreat, and most shocking of all, a private farm for the kids. With four kids (and potentially more on the way, according to Kanye on his recent episode of Carpool Karaoke), all this property could house future generations and supply for a whole Kardashian-West civilization.

Kardashians are certainly all about healthy living and if you have the means, you might as well go all out. They're reportedly looking to start their own farm-to-table operation by planting an organic garden and citrus grove.