Kim Kardashian has revealed that her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has a collarbone tattoo dedicated to her that reads, “My Girl Is a Lawyer.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off Davidson's ink on Instagram, Saturday.

Kardashian first mentioned that Davidson has the lawyer tattoo during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also said that the Saturday Night Live star has her name branded on his chest.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got,” she said at the time. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!’ Second, whatever, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Kardashian has been studying to get a law degree for years. She passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt back in December.

Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, slammed her law professor during an interview on Drink Champs back in November, calling him an "idiot."

“I was giving ideas for skits for SNL and my wife was in a session with a lawyer that’s training her and the lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions and I was like, ‘Man, this dude’s an idiot,’” he told the hosts. “They got an idiot training my wife. She’s gonna fail the bar the third time because I feel like there’s people who might not want you. They don’t want you! There’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer.”

