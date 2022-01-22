Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have gone their separate ways, but that doesn't mean the 41-year-old socialite is ready to give up her Yeezy collection quite yet. Earlier this weekend, the mother of four shared a photo dump to her Instagram page which finds her sitting in comfortable grey loungewear on a plane – the sun beautifully setting out the window behind her.

On her feet, Kardashian has a pair of grey and black Ye-designed sneakers, which she's famously worn from the beginning of her relationship with The Life of Pablo recording artist.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As always, followers of the KUWTK star were quick to notice her shoes, and subsequently clown her for them. "Bitch take them f*cking Yeezys off and put some Petes on," one person wrote over top of the photo, sharing it to their Instagram story.





A screenshot has since been uploaded to @theneighborhoodtalk, where the conversation has only turned more comedic. "The Pete 23's," one user joked in the comments. Others added, "she better put them Yeezys back on [or] her net worth gon' drop" and "she might as well remove the West [from her name] while she's at it!"

Funnily enough, shortly after she was teased – once again – for her footwear of choice, Kardashian made sure to change things up in her next post, in which she models a pair of Nike Air Max 95s with her bright pink workout set.

"Y'all bullied her out of the Yeezys smh, it's really over for my boy," someone quote tweeted the SKIMS founder's selfies.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian flipping over to the Nike team after facing criticism from online trolls? Is she sending subliminal messages to her estranged husband, or simply switching up her style?



