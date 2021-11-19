Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly officially dating, stepping out once again this week for a date in Palm Springs after Pete celebrated his birthday with Kim, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav. The billionaire businesswoman and her comedian boyfriend were spotted holding hands with gigantic smiles on their faces in Palm Springs, seemingly comfortable with finally letting the cat out of the bag.

One thing that people are noticing about the paparazzi photos that have leaked online is Kim's attire, with some pointing out that she may not have had enough time to clean out her closet yet. After joking that she's divorcing Kanye West because of his personality on an episode of Saturday Night Live, Kim seemingly decided to keep his sneakers in her closet because on her date with Pete, she wore Yeezy 700 shoes.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"In the Yeezys? Women shameless," wrote one person in a viral tweet, sharing photos of Pete and Kim holding hands as the reality star rocked her ex-husband's kicks. Somebody else shared a meme video of Future saying, "It's an evil world we live in."



Pete and Kim have not personally confirmed their relationship, but they have been spotted holding hands on multiple occasions now throughout the last month. Do you think it's weird that she's going on dates while wearing Kanye's sneakers, or would it be even stranger if she started rocking Nike out of the blue?

Check out the photos here, as well as some reactions below.