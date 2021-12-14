Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were once considered couple goals but their marriage has deteriorated in the public eye. Kim filed for divorce earlier this year following Kanye's failed run for president and numerous Twitter rants. However, in recent weeks, Kanye's made several attempts to win back his ex, especially after the rumors of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's apparent relationship.

Last week, Kanye West hit the stage with Drake at their Free Larry Hoover concert where 'Ye ended up performing a rendition of "Runaway" while sneaking in some lyrics directed towards Kim. "Run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly," he sang.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It seems that not even "Runaway" could win back Kim Kardashian, though. Kim filed documents to revert her marital status to single. TMZ obtained the documents which practically state that there's no chance that reconciliation is in their future. "No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," it reads. "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down."

Kim added that she's made many attempts to settle their divorce since she filed paperwork in February. "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request," she added. "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

A judge has yet to rule.

