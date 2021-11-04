Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to pour gas on the fire.

Last night (Nov. 3), the duo met for their second dinner date this week Zero Bond, a private members’ club in Manhattan. After Pete arrived first with a group of his friends, Kim followed accompanied by her good friend Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban.

The meeting apparently caused such a commotion that a fight ensued between those looking on outside the venue.

Kim reportedly is attracted to Pete's sense of humor, as they always seem to be laughing with one another. Each of them are fresh out of relationships as Kim is in the midst of a divorce with Kanye West, while Pete and Phoebe Dynevor, star of Bridgerton, ended their relationship in August.

David Livingston/Getty Images

The night before, Kardashian and Davidson linked up in Pete's hometown Staten Island where he arranged a fancy dinner for them. While last night's affair included several friends, the date two nights ago was just the two of them.

This now marks the third time Kim and Pete have been seen in public together, with the first time being their roller coaster adventure at Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park in California.

Kim Kardashian's guest appearance on Saturday Night Live in early October first sparked this fling as her and Davidson engaged in an on-screen kiss during one of the skits. Now, the connection has gained serious momentum over the past few weeks, as we await both Kim and Pete's next steps.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson potentially dating?

