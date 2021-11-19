For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.

It wasn’t long after their on-screen kiss on the late night show that the comedian and the entrepreneur were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm, and in the blink of an eye, they were headed out for a romantic evening in Staten Island, where Davidson grew up.





Rumours of a potential romance began flying in every direction, and at first, sources close to KKW made it seem like they were “just friends” but after a PDA-filled dinner and several other outings together, it seems that Kardashian and Davidson are smitten. According to Page Six, they’re actually officially dating now.

Just a few days ago, the actor flew out to California to celebrate his 28th birthday with not only his rumoured girlfriend, but also her mother, Kris Jenner, and Flava Flav. A photo that shows the group posing for the camera in Jenner’s living room has since spread across the internet, and many couldn’t help but point out the matching SKIMS pyjamas that 3/4 of the stars are wearing.

News of Kardashian’s new relationship comes shortly after her estranged husband, Kanye West, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast. During his interview, Ye made it abundantly clear that he hopes to reconcile with his wife, and that the four children they share want to see their parents remain together. Despite his words, the “Blood On The Leaves” rapper has recently been spending a lot of time with a 22-year-old model named Vinetria, who he’s rumoured to be dating.

Do you think Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have a real shot at love, or will their romance be short lived?

