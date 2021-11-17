The internet works in mysterious ways.

Just when the Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian dating rumor mill seemed to cool down, Flavor Flav, of all people, heated it back up.

In his latest Instagram post, the former Public Enemy rapper included a couple flicks of himself, Davidson, Kardashian and Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, gathered to celebrate the Saturday Night Live comedian's 28th birthday. In the post's caption, Flav makes it known that Davidson is his "adopted son," and that he let him wear his infamous clock chain to celebrate the occasion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," he wrote. "Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,."

Adding a few extra commas and a slew of colons after his initial introduction, Flavor Flav revealed two things with this out-of-left-field Instagram post.

First, Flav revealed that he's close enough with Davidson to call him his "adopted son"—something that had never been mentioned before. And second, Flav confirmed that Davidson and Kardashian celebrated his birthday together, and that Davidson is now hanging out with Kardashian and Jenner at the same time.





In the weeks following Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, rumors swirled that she and Davidson hit it off immediately, and that the two began going on dates almost immediately afterwards. It was reported that Kardashian's estranged husband, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was upset about her relationship with Davidson, and unfollowed her as a result. Davidson half-confirmed that he and Kardashian are seeing each other during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, but it seems that Flavor Flav had the biggest scoop all along.

What do you think of Flavor Flav posting Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on his IG? Let us know down in the comments.