Kanye West is reportedly dating the 22-year-old model named Vinetria, according to Page Six. The two attended Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis together, Sunday.

Sources tell Page Six that the Donda rapper has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.”

West has also been rumored to have briefly dated Irina Shayk following his split from Kardashian.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

West's ex, Kim Kardashian, has recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, a relationship West is reportedly unhappy with.

Page Six reports that sources close to the Kardashian's say the family is worried about him.

“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” one source reportedly said. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

Despite seeing Vinetria, West has said that he wants to get back together with Kardashian.

"SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," he said during his appearance on Drink Champs, referring to Kardashian's SNL monologue. "And I ain't ever seen the papers. We're not even divorced. 'Cause that ain't no joke to me."

