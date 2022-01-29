Things are only getting better for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a Page Six exclusive reveals. Sources close to the socialite have revealed to the outlet that, despite her estranged husband allegedly spreading rumours about her new boyfriend, they remain "really happy," and the mother of four hopes that Kanye West moves on soon.

"Kim truly wants [Ye] to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness," the insider explained. "Where it's with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way," also mentioning that the SKIMS founder has been keeping "quiet" because of their kids.





"She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately."

The article notes that the Yeezus rapper was reportedly "spreading unfounded rumours about Davidson being gay and having AIDS... in an effort to convince Kim to come back," but ultimately, his behaviour is "actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together."

A new report from TMZ backs up the insider's claims. Earlier this week, the new couple was spotted with sister Khloe Kardashian and a group of friends at a Los Angeles escape room after grabbing some Korean BBQ for dinner. It's been said that they rented out the entire facility from 6 PM to 10 PM for $3,500.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In other news, TMZ has also taken some time to clear up any rumours about a potential fight between the Saturday Night Live star and the rapper, who recently name-dropped Davidson in a diss track.

A new video circulating online shows the comedian holding John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's young baby – a chipped tooth evident in his smile. In case anyone was wondering if the injury came from Ye, the answer is no, he's just shooting a film that requires him to be missing a part of his tooth.

Check back in with HNHH for future updates on Kim and Kanye's divorce.

