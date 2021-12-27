John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are ready to introduce the world to their new baby, Malcolm Mulaney. The Office Christmas Party actress gave birth on November 24th, and just over a month later, has shared a super sweet snapshot of her bundle of joy with her Instagram followers.

"My Golden Ox baby," she captioned a picture of the infant wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket, wearing a tiny blue hat, also adding "Happy Holidays" with a string of heart emojis.

39-year-old Mulaney was also eager to share his son with fans, penning a sweet message for viewers to read. "Meet Malcolm Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

The Saturday Night Live comedian shared the news of he and Munn's pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he gushed at the time.





Last December, Mulaney checked himself into rehab following a decades-long battle with addiction. He revealed to Meyers that his new relationship and baby "have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

Munn has also spoken to the media about her motherhood journey, telling PEOPLE in the fall that she was "really excited" to become a mom. "I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!" she shared, adding: "What's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women."

"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff," the 41-year-old added. "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I'm really excited."

