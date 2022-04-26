Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony together on Sunday, marking one of the couple's first public dates together. Other celebrities to attend the event included Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Helms, and more. Jon Stewart was honored with the Mark Twain Prize.

The event was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and featured a performance from Bruce Springsteen. Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi were also in attendance.



David Livingston / Getty Images

While the couple has mostly stayed out of the public eye, they've been less successful at staying out of headlines. Kardashian's ex, Kanye West, has traded shots with Davidson on social media in recent months and repeatedly expressed interest in getting back together with Kardashian. The incidents reached a boiling point, last month, when West allegedly told Kardashian he was "going away to get help." He had also been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

Kardashian recently discussed her relationship with Davidson during an interview on ABC News, ahead of the premiere of her family's new series, The Kardashians.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.





