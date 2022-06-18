Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both were in attendance for their daughter North's latest game in a basketball league for kids on Friday night. TMZ reports that both parents were civil and spoke to each other at multiple points throughout the game.

In pictures published by the outlet, both West and Kardashian can be seen sitting next to each other on the bleachers at the facility located near Thousand Oaks, CA.



Lars Niki / Getty Images

Pete Davidson, whose relationship with Kardashian has caused animosity between the former couple, was not at the event.

This isn't the first time West and Kardashian have been seen together co-parenting at their children's sports games. Back in March, the two met up for Saint's soccer game.

North's basketball game comes as Davidson has been seen getting closer to West and Kardashian's children. The former Saturday Night Live star was recently spotted holding hands with Saint and taking the 6-year-old on a day trip around Los Angeles. The two hit up the Cheesecake Factory, The Grove shopping plaza, and even picked up cheese puffs at Walmart.

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 through 2022, although the couple technically separated in early 2021. West has since been linked to actress Julia Fox, Chaney Jones, and more, while Kardashian has been with Davidson since November 2021.

Check out pictures from the game published by TMZ at the link below.

[Via]