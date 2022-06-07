Pete Davidson was spotted hanging out with Saint West over the weekend, and according to new photos published by TMZ, even took Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, California. In the picture, Davidson can be seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs for himself and Saint.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member also took Saint to the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in Los Angeles. While Kardashian didn't join the two on the trip, she reportedly did send a bodyguard to accompany them.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The trip is a clear sign of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship getting more and more serious. An insider for E! News recently told the outlet that Kardashian is happy with the "natural progression" of her new boyfriend getting to know her children.

"Pete and Kim's relationship has become more serious, and Kim feels very comfortable allowing Pete to be around the kids and has spent a lot of time with them recently," E! News reports. "Kim didn't want to force anything and loves that it has been a natural progression. She loves that she can trust Pete to take them to do activities on his own."

The source added that Davidson spending time with the kids "takes a lot of stress off of her and their relationship. She thinks it's really cute and is grateful how seamless it's been. Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him."

Kardashian has four children in North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Check out a clip from the trip below.

