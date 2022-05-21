Kim Kardashian continues to add more major flexes to her collection. According to the NY Post, the 41-year-old reality star just dished out $6.3 million to purchase the home located beside her custom-built Hidden Hills Mansion, and rumour has it she was even willing to pay $800,000 over the asking price.

The publication notes that the mother of four appears to be "[expanding] her already massive footprint in the neighbourhood," as she's currently sitting at four acres of property after adding this new home and buying out Kanye West's share for $23 million in their former family home.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking of Ye, it turns out that Kardashian's recent purchase just so happens to be situated between her mansion and the house that he bought down the street a few months ago, reportedly so that he could be in closer proximity to their shared children.

"Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four children and as such buying the property around the main home for their kids one day falls in line with that shared goal," a source told The Post.

The new place spans 4,230 square feet and contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathtubs. Photos snapped of the interior reveal it to be a bit outdated, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the home torn down in favour of something more modern and aesthetically pleasing, like her current abode.





