Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest superstars in the entire world, so it only makes sense that she would grace the cover of various magazines. One of the most iconic magazines in the world is Sports Illustrated who do a swimsuit issue, every single year. The swimsuit issue is always the most sold edition of the magazine in any given year, and fans are always curious to see who will end up on the cover.

Well, this year, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian will be on the cover, along with other big stars such as Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu. Kim is the main attraction as far as the cover goes given the fact that she is easily the biggest celebrity to grace the cover, in quite some time.





As you can see down below, Kim wore a Skims bathing suit that features a nude color scheme. Kim's Skims brand has become massive over the last few years and it only makes sense that she would push the brand with this new cover. Kim looks absolutely stunning in this swimsuit, and there is no doubt that she is about to push a ton of sales of this magazine.

Throughout the pages of this issue, you will be able to find WNBA stars like Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike, and DiDi Richards. Needless to say, this is an SI Swimsuit Issue for the ages.

