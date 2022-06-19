Though they're no longer in romantic relationships with their co-parents, that hasn't stopped Kim and Khloé Kardashian from showing love to their baby daddies this Father's Day.

For her part, the SKIMS founder dedicated a tribute to 45-year-old Kanye West on her Instagram, praising him for the way he handles their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!" the socialite penned earlier today. "Happy Father's Day Ye."

Elsewhere on her story, Kim honoured her late father, Robert Kardashian, and shouted out the "best step-dad" Caitlyn Jenner for the Olympian's role in raising the famous family alongside Kris Jenner for years.

"The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven," the mother of four wrote to her own dad. "They [gave] me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul."

As for Khloé, cameras caught her and her NBA star ex out and about on Saturday after attending their 4-year-old daughter True's dance recital.

Afterward, TMZ reports that they headed out for lunch at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas where they were joined not only by Kris, but also Kim, Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott, as well as Dream (the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna), Chicago, and Psalm.





Speaking of the Kar-Jenner matriarch, she had a whole slew of sweet tributes to share today, posting a collage with her own son (and new son-in-law, Travis Barker), her ex-husband, and the fathers of all of her daughter's children – check it out below. Happy Father's Day!





