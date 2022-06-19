Father's Day 2022
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Travis Scott With Stormi & Their Son On Father's DayTravis was in full dad mode when Kylie snapped his photo.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKim K Declares Ye "Best Dad" On Father's Day, Khloé K Links Up With Tristan ThompsonKris Jenner also shared sweet tributes to the fathers of her many grandchildren.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent On Father's Day: "It's Not Really A Holiday... You Get A Text"Fif has some bitter feelings about the double standard that exists between Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAbby De La Rosa Trolls Nick Cannon At The Club On Fathers Day: "He Don't Pull Out"Nick Cannon is a busy man after revealing that he's once again expanding his family with a number of women.By Hayley Hynes