KILLY Releases His New Single "Triple Helix"

KILLY has been putting in work over the past two years, making international moves while continuing to carve his own path in the rap game. Surrender Your Soul was a proper introduction to the rapper, especially after the success of "Killamonjaro." He followed the project up with Light Path 8 which arrived just before he announced his deal with Epic Records. As the rapper continues to make some major plays, he drops off his latest track, "Triple Helix." The rapper's signature otherworldly vocals are laced up in auto-tune as he skates over bouncy production handled by Oogiemane and 16yrold.

KILLY recently performed on a few dates of Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly's co-headlining tour in Toronto, Detroit, and St Louis. With the new deal and his new song out, we're hoping he has more work coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Miami Eleven, I walked in the section

Like Malcolm In The Middle, got three different hoes

Pourin' up like an alchemist, mix it up, get high, I escape my lows



