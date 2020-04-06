Kid Ink Takes A Trip With Rory Fresco In "Fly 2 Mars"

One of the most consistent artists in the industry, Kid Ink refuses to stop pushing out hits. The Los Angeles-based Rockstar is out of his deal with RCA Records and he's ready to make his mark as an independent figure now. Linking up with his longtime friend Rory Fresco, the two have just unleashed their single "Fly 2 Mars."

The track serves as an appetizer for Kid Ink's untitled full-length album releasing this summer. Produced by OG Parker and Smash David, "Fly 2 Mars" is a low-key bop, growing on you after the first listen. While it may not be as flashy as Ink's previous hits, this has a lot of potential for our club quarantine sessions.

Check out the new song below and let us know if you're tuned in for Kid Ink's new album in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the man up in this bitch

I brought sand to the beach, put Gucci sandals on that bitch

Now you know who rolled the blunt, so don't be tampering with that shit

One more shot of 42 and she'll be dancing on that dick