What a week it's been. Between Kanye West's announcement for his presidential bid and Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with August Alsina, there's been a lot to talk about but thankfully, beyond the gossip, there's been a lot of good music to drop in the past few weeks. This week, specifically, we got a lot of new heat including the long-awaited posthumous album from Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die, as well as a brand new track from Kid Cudi.

It's another week so of course, we've returned with our latest update on the Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. "The Adventures Of Moon Man and Slim Shady," the unexpected collab from Kid Cudi and Eminem, was a no brainer to include. We also got a few cuts from the late Juice WRLD's new album. Juice WRLD & Marshmello's "Hate The Other Side" ft. The Kid LAROI and Polo G as well as "Conversations" are essential listening for your weekend.

In addition to those songs, we also got that brand new heat from Aminé and Young Thug, "Compensating," as well as StaySolidRocky's "Pretty Girl" remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out the Fire Emoji playlist below and make sure you follow HNHH on Spotify.

