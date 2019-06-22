Stephen King and George A. Romero’s cult classic horror anthology movie Creepshow is being revived. The OG film told five stories, two of which were adapted from short stories written by King. King also wrote the rest of the film's stories, making his debut as a screenwriter. A new streaming service operated by AMC and dedicated solely to horror content entitled Shudder will be remaking Creepshow for a new generation. According to Hypebeast, both Kid Cudi and Big Boi will appear in the remake.

Cudi will star alongside actor Jeffrey Combs in the episode “Bad Wolf Down,” while Big Boi will appear in “The Man in the Suitcase” episode. The series showrunner Greg Nicotero, famous for running The Walking Dead, will direct an episode called “The Finger” starring DJ Qualls which was written by horror novelist David J. Schow. Check out the full list of episodes and their summaries below.

“All Hallows Eve”

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

“Bad Wolf Down”

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

“The Companion”

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

“The Finger”

Written by: David J. Schow

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

“Gray Matter”

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

“The House of the Head”

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”

Story by: John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

“The Man in the Suitcase”

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

“Night of the Paw”

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

“Skincrawlers”

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

“Times is Tough in Musky Holler”

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.