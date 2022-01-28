Khloé Kardashian’s most recent selfie has been getting tons of attention. Striking a pose in her Gucci boots and adding a shady caption, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” the reality television star definitely wanted to get people talking.

The post seemingly comes as a response to the recent situation with her ex Tristan Thompson, where he publicly apologized to Khloé, who he was in a relationship with when he slept with Maralee Nichols. The NBA star took to his Instagram story confirming “paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

Thompson continued, addressing Khloe directly:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”



Tristan Thompson is now a father of three as he already has a 5-year-old with Jordan Craig, Prince Thompson, and a 3-year-old with Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson.

Although, it seems like users were more focused on Khloé's hands after people began zooming in, comparing them to “chicken feet."

It didn’t take long for trolls to hop on board and turn this into a meme: