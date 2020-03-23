mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Khalid Issues Quarantine Vibes With "Wildflower"

Alex Zidel
March 23, 2020 13:21
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesKevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Khalid attempts to heal the world with a rough mix uploaded to his SoundCloud page titled "Wildflower."


The world is effectively in shambles because of the coronavirus outbreak, taking thousands of lives and affecting billions. In our current quarantined state, it can be difficult to remain positive. Things will eventually get better, and El Paso singer Khalid wants to put our minds at ease through his music.

With his soothing voice and dreamlike lyrical themes, The Great Khalid has officially dropped a rough mix of his new song "Wildflower," which is currently only available on SoundCloud. Until he gets the track perfected, it will likely only be available via the free streaming platform.

"Love u guys, be safe, vibes for the quarantine," wrote Khalid on his socials, redirecting fans to the link in his bio. The song is slow-paced with little structure, containing the calming voice of one of the biggest pop stars today.

Listen to "Wildflower" below and let us know if you want an official release.

Quotable Lyrics:

Crack the code
Time will pass
Let 'em know
Love will grow like a wildflower

Reject