Khalid Blesses Fans With "Up All Night" Single

What a pleasant way to wake up. El Paso, Texas native Khalid is one of the most popular artists in the world, racking up millions of streams on a daily basis and continually dominating the Billboard Hot 100. This year, the superstar vocalist followed his strong presence in 2017 and 2018 with Free Spirit, an album that took the world by storm once again. With his insanely soothing voice and ability to craft melodies that will stick with you for the remainder of the day, it's no surprise that 21-year-old Khalid has managed to crank out another light banger in "Up All Night."

Much of Khalid's lyrical content is relationship-based but, this time, the young crooner focuses more on his personal life and anxiety, noting that he's got thoughts that keep him "up all night." Teasing the new single all week, the American Teen told fans that he's excited to be able to release this one. "'Up All Night' is a song that I wrote while on tour. It's really special to me and I'm so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly," reportedly said the singer in a statement via Complex.

Listen to the brand new song below and let us know if you're messing with it. Expect even more new vibes from Khalid soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doesn't even matter anyway, no

Focused and I'm coping with the pain, yeah, we're

Only getting older by the day, yeah, we're

Only getting older