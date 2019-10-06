Joshua Brown, a key witness in the trial of Amber Guyger, was shot and killed Friday.

Dallas News reports that a law enforcement official confirmed that the 28-year-old Brown was shot in the back and in his thigh at the South Side Flats apartments around 10:30 p.m.

Brown lived across the hall from jean Botham and testified about the night he was killed by former officer Guyger.

"Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant," penned Lee Merrti, the attorney to Jean's family. "[...] Brown’s testimony stood out as a fact witness who was approaching his apartment directly across from Botham Jean’s apartment when shots rang out. Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution. His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. We have more work to do deal with the constant threats to our community both from within and without. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family. The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder."

Law enforcement was alerted to Brown's shooting death when witnesses flagged down officers and led them to his body. Witnesses say they heard gunshots then saw a silver sedan speed out of the apartment complex parking lot.

"The complainant was found lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries," Dallas PD tell Complex. "Several witnesses heard several gunshots and observed a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There is no additional information on the suspect(s) at this time."