Memphis rapper Key Glock took to Twitter to tell fans he has returned to the studio and is working hard, saying simply, "been recording my ass off.."

This is the rapper’s first update on new material since deleting his social media posts following the death of his cousin and fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Nonetheless, we know the PRE camp is prolific. This comes only months after the November release of Yellow Tape 2, the much-hyped follow-up to Key Glock’s debut Yellow Tape that was released in early 2020. The album debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Last week the rapper released the music video to a tribute track for Young Dolph, who was fatally shot and killed in November 2021. The track, titled “Proud,” was unfinished at the time of Young Dolph’s death and was released by Paper Route EMPIRE as a compilation tribute album to honor their friend and leader. The album, Long Live Dolph, features Kenny Muney, Paper Route Woo, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape and Joddy Badass.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Many Paper Route EMPIRE artists recently appeared at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where they held their own tributes to the late rapper. Performing at the festival four times in the past few years, Young Dolph had an established reputation and was loved by the festival crowds and promoters alike. The Rolling Loud Instagram page posted their own tribute, “LONG LIVE YOUNG DOLPH.”

Appearing on stage with Key Glock, Snupe Bandz and Paper Route Woo helped perform The Young Dolph track “Preach” together as the crowd sang along. The touching memorial to his late friend made waves throughout the festival.

With the Key Glock’s recent return to the studio, the buzz surrounding his next release will keep fans looking out. Stay tuned for more details on Glock's new music.