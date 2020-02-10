Key Glock Delivers "1997" Video

Glock touches down.

Key Glock has returned with a new clip for his "1997" standout track. The selection is found on Glock's Yellow Tape projects the effort's opener. The cut prominently centers around a reflection Glock's part as he remembers his humble beginnings.

The track's new clip echoes the southern roots that Glock interlaces in every breath and find the Paper Route Empire soldier initing on a day in his life as he makes his rounds while exuding swagger at every stop. Yellow Tape touched down as the due follow-up to 2018's Glockoma album and has signaled toward a promising solo run from the Young Dolph protege. Enjoy the clip in full up top.