Young Dolph died on Wednesday after he was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. His community, both locally and in hip-hop, mourned his passing. Plenty of rappers shared their condolences while offering their favorite memories they shared with him.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

As more details emerged surrounding his death, his team revealed that Dolph was actually back in his hometown for his annual Thanksgiving turkey drive. Every year, he and his team return to the city to distribute turkeys and holiday goods to those in need. In the wake of his passing, his team and Paper Route Empire artists made a concerted effort to keep his name and legacy alive by moving forward with the annual drive in his memory.

As fans and friends have extended their prayers to his family and loved ones, many have also kept Key Glock, Dolph's cousin and protégé, in their thoughts, specifically. Key Glock immediately purged his Instagram page following the news of Dolph's death and many fans have sent their condolences to him on social media. Today, the rapper took to his Instagram Story where he spoke out for the first time since Dolph's passing. "STOP asking me if I'm ok Knowing damn well I ain't..." He wrote on his Instagram Story.

Key Glock entered the game under Dolph's wing. He remained one of the most notable acts on the Paper Route Empire label and went on to collaborate with Dolph on 2019's Dum And Dummer and 2020's Dum and Dummer 2.

