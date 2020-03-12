mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key! Drops Melodies As Sweet As "Sugar & Rice"

Aron A.
March 12, 2020 19:44
Key! is flexing hard on his new single, "Sugar & Rice."


Key! has been one of the most influential and consistent rappers in the past in the last 10 years. From his time with Two-9, he's established himself as his own entity and continued to deliver a quality project. Now, he's preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK with his latest drop, "Sugar & Rice." Honeyed with auto-tuned melodies, he lays down infectious bars that are bound to get stuck in your ear by the time you finish listening to the record.

Key! had a few major collaborations in 2019 including his appearance on J. Cole's Dreamville compilation project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. He also teamed up with Guapdad on "Izayah" ft. Denzel Curry and Maxo Kream.

Peep "Sugar And Rice" below.

Quotable Lyrics
How we fall out like Baby T
We was drop top now you shamin' me
I was Will Smith, you was Jada P

