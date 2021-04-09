Kevo Muney Enlists Lil Durk & NLE Choppa For New Project "Lucille's Grandson"

Kevo Muney has been making big moves for himself ever since he came through with Baby G.O.A.T back in 2019. The cover art for the album caught a lot of people by surprise but once they dug into the music, they quickly realized they were listening to a dope artist from Memphis with plenty of songwriting chops. Over the years, he has developed his sound, and now, he is back with a whole new project called Lucille's Grandson.

This new album is 14-tracks and 39 minutes in length which makes it a digestible piece of art that is packed with content. Kevo Muney digs into his personal experiences and comes through with tracks that will have you engaged from beginning to end. He even has features from NLE Choppa and Lil Durk which helps to add some variety throughout the project.

You can give this project a listen, below.

Tracklist:

1. Happiness From Within

2. All He Know Is Pain

3. Leave Some Day

4. Greatest Youngin

5. Uncle Charlie

6. I Got Feelings

7. Sell Out (ft. NLE Choppa)

8. I'm Golden

9. No Chill Spot

10. Smile When They Come

11. 3 In A Row

12. All Me

13. One Bad Choice

14. Leave Some Day (ft. Lil Durk)