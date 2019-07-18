Kevin Spacey was one of the many men who got hit in the peak of the #MeToo movement, although his story was unique to most others. He was accused of sexually assaulting underage boys and once he was exposed, he took the opportunity to come out as gay. It's unsure who on his team thought that was an appropriate time to do so -- or if he thought people were outraged over his sexual preference -- but he was met with even more backlash. As more allegations came out, a waiter, who was 18-years-old at the time, sued Spacey for groping him at a job. Now, it appears that Spacey has managed to dodge any sort of criminal conviction for sexual assault.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

TMZ reports Kevin Spacey's been cleared in the criminal case against him in Nantucket, Massachusetts "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness." This comes after the accuser dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor. Although there wasn't any reason as to why he decided to drop the case, there were more issues within the criminal case. The accuser plead the fifth this month after Spacey's attorney questioned him on deleted texts that could've worked in the actor's favor.

The boy who accused Spacey is the son of Boston TV anchorwoman Heather Unruh who made the allegations public in the first place. As for he texts, she reportedly told investigators that she deleted a few texts from his phone related to "frat boy activities."