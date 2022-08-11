The news that Warner Bros. decided to scrap Batgirl after spending approximately $90 million to produce the film has taken Hollywood by surprise. Comic book-inspired movies have proven time and time to be blockbuster hits, so when Batgirl was announced, fans were excited at the possibility. Leslie Grace was cast as the title character, making her one of the few Latina characters to lead in the DC Universe.

When the announcement came that Batgirl had been axed, Grace penned a touching note thanking fans and crew members for their support, but famed filmmaker Kevin Smith wasn't so kind.

"It's an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie," Smith said during his Hollywood Babble-On series. "I don't give a sh*t if the movie was absolute f*cking dogsh*t. I guarantee you that it wasn't. The two directors who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms. Marvel, and it was a wonderful f*cking show and they had more money to do Batgirl than they had to do an episode of Ms. Marvel and stuff."

A solid reason as to why Batgirl was shelved has not been given, but it was suggested that the production wasn't up to par with other films within the Universe. Smith didn't understand how Batgirl could get the boot but The Flash film starring Ezra Miller was still moving forward. Miller has been arrested several times in recent months and has been repeatedly accused of reportedly grooming children.

"That is the baffling thing," Smith said. "I don't give a sh*t how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie is complicated or has anything in their real life you have to market around. In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem! Flash is the Reverse-Flash in real life."

Listen to Kevin Smith below.

