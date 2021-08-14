Kevin Hart is a comedic genius and we love it when he dives into one of his many personas. Remember "Chocolate Droppa," Hart's rapper ego? Well, now Hart has created a gangsta ego as well. The comedian took to social media to introduce fans to his new character.

Named "Lil Swole," Hart's latest persona is a gang banger who liked to walk around with his shirt off flexing. In an Instagram video, we see Lil Swole hit the block and harass pedestrians walking by."What you say lil loc?" starts Hart in the video as he flexes his muscles. The comedian also walked around with his arms cocked, making him look even more ridiculous.

"I'm out here reppin' cuz," explains Lil Swole, with his bandana on Juelz Santana tilt and his pants cuffed a little too vigorously. "This how you keep your balance at all time," continued Hart, with his arms cocked. "Hold up cuz!" yells Lil Swole as people walk by. One man jumps a little bit, obviously startled.

In a second clip, Lil Swole calls himself "Lil Loc" and yells about his placement "on the yard." "I'm straight from here with mine cuz." Hart's gangsta persona exclaims. Maybe we'll see this character in a new movie.