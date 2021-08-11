There's a photo being passed around of Snoop Dogg with Kevin Hart, but something doesn't quite look right about it. The legendary rapper is reported to stand over 6'4", and the comedian is an entire foot shorter, clocking in at 5'2". However, in the photo, they appear to be the same height.

"Me and @kevinhart4real took the Olympics 2 new heights," wrote Snoop Dogg on the picture, which he posted to Instagram after very obviously manipulating it in Photoshop. The image shows Snoop and Kevin linked up during an Olympics special and, as many people have pointed out, Snoop did a good job of making KHart look much taller than he actually is.

"U gave me 2 sets of legs and knees," joked Kevin in the comments.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes also commented with a bunch of laughing emojis, and so did D Smoke. Porsha Williams also laughed at the photo, but she pointed out that the shadows weren't telling any lies, showing Kevin's real height.

Regardless of the obviously edited end result, many are saying that Kevin would look pretty good if he were a foot taller.

As the photo continues to go viral on social media, check it out below and let us know if you were fooled.



