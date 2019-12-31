With the release of Kevin Hart's new introspective docu-series Don't Fuck This Up, the comedian gets more open than ever before, discussing many of the controversies he's found himself wrapped up in over the last few years. From homophobic tweets leading to him stepping down as host of the Oscars to his relationship struggles, Hart doesn't hold back in the documentary. Fans of the entertainer have been reacting all week to Eniko Hart's revelations in the special, reflecting on how she felt in the midst of the drama with all of her business being broadcasted on social media. Kevin's ex-wife Torrei Hart updated her own pages following the release of the program and people believe she may have sent subliminal messages Eniko's way.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Although the photo attached does not references Eniko, Kevin, or any part of her Hart ties, her caption does seem a little coincidental. "Let that anger go girl you did it to yourself," wrote Torrei on Instagram, which fans are assuming may possibly be about Eniko's comments about her cheating husband. Do you think this has anything to do with Eniko or is that a stretch?

Torrei and Kevin opted to get a divorce in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. They have two children together.

[via]