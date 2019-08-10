Kevin Gates Leaves Nothing Behind On "Double Dutch [In Amsterdam Witt It]"

Kevin Gates is back and he's giving it everything he's got. After only releasing Only The Generals Understand a mere few weeks ago, he continued to flood us with new music in anticipation of his upcoming album, I'm Him. The new album will arrive as his first official studio album since his 2016 project Islah. Gates has seemingly hit a point of great inspiration it seems, as he's been delivering new music to fans back to back, having recently released the singles, "Push It" and "Neva Land." He has even blessed fans with new music whilst being behind bars, and most recently delivered the fire track "Facts." Now, with no prior announcement, he's once again delivered on new music, releasing his absolutely banging "Double Dutch [In Amsterdam Witt It]."

The track goes hard (as f**k), with an aggressive beat and rapid-fire flow from Gates. The threatening bass adds the much-needed element of intensity to accompany the ferocious lyrics. As Kevin raps about being a straight thug though, he weaves subtle elements of humour within his lyrics, like sentences like "like a sandwich/I hope you know I aint just (w)rapping witchu." His voice inflexion also adds an interesting tone to the song, as he switches between his normal pitch and a slightly higher one at times, going along with the pleasantly abnormal backing tune. Check out the banger below.