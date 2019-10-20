mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Joins Gucci Mane On "Bucking The System"

Kevin Goddard
October 20, 2019 10:59
Bucking The System
Gucci Mane Feat. Kevin Gates
Produced by Zaytoven

Listen to another standout from "Woptober II."


Last week happened to be 10/17, a date that is synonymous with Gucci Mane and projects, and while he didn’t announce it at first, the ATL legend kept the tradition going and released a new project titled Woptober II. The 13-track project features guest appearances from DaBaby, Kodak Black, Quavo, Lil Baby, Peewee Longway, Takeoff, and more. Having already heard a couple of the standouts already, another record that’s been getting some early attention is the Kevin Gates-assisted joint “Bucking The System,” which we decided to highlight for ya’ll right here.

Listen as Gucci & Gates rap about the streets & “bucking the system” over this Zaytoven-produced beat. Thoughts?

Quotable Lyrics:

Breadwinner fly and I'm goin' out gangsta'
Gold mouth dawg and your homeboy fakin'
Breadwinner landlord, need a little favor
Peterbilt, eighteen-wheeler with the reefer trailer
I don't get a load in, I'ma send a load, bitch
Shot the strong arm to the judge up in court, bitch
Ding-dong, push button bricks, front door shit
1017, nigga, Breadwinner, Brick Squad! (Brick Squad!)

- Kevin Gates

