We've all seen Steve Carell's famous chest-waxing scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Hair removal is not a glamorous or enjoyable practice in the least bit. In fact, it's pretty damn painful for the most part. Whether you're having your eyebrows, underarms, legs, or anything else waxed, you can expect to leave the spa with red marks on your skin and pain shooting through your nerves. Kevin Gates took a trip to his trusted esthetician for a quick clean-up, asking him to help with his nose hair situation. Now, nose hair grooming is not the easiest thing to do by yourself. Gates had his guy stick some wax-laced cotton swabs in his nostrils to get everything right and he managed to capture a video of the hair removal process, which is undeniably hilarious.



My description does not do this video justice. If you follow the Baton Rouge rapper on social media, you know that he's a humourous dude. Gates often gets his fans crying on the floor with laughter because of his outlandish personality. Most recently, he convinced a woman not to have sex with him by saying his member is "too little." When we say that the below clip will get you smiling, that's not cap.

Promptly after taking care of his right nostril, Gates asks the man to hurry up with his left, letting out some cries and laughs along the way. Watch below.