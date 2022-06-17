Kevin Gates Exudes Positivity On New Track "I'm In Love"

Kevin Gates is one of the best storytellers and songwriters in the game right now, and fans have been waiting on his latest full-length LP. In the midst of his drama with estranged wife Dreka, Gates has been dropping some teasers as well as a freestyle that had fans going wild on Twitter. Today, he completed the rollout with his project Khaza which features a plethora of dope tracks, including "I'm In Love."

As you will hear, this song contains plenty of positive vibes and it seems as though gratitude is at the top of Gates' mind. From his love of Rod Wave to staying solid for his family, Gates is praising God for the good things in his life. At times, it can be easy to be cynical, but for Gates, now is a time to look back and be grateful for the journey that has led him to this moment.

Quotable Lyrics:

Givin' God praise and sayin' "Thanks for Rod Wave" (Rod Wave)

Humble out the gutter, came from nothing

He been workin' all his life (Workin' all his life)

Then he met a plug, look like he came up overnight (Came up overnight)