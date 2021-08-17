Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the polarizing comments made by Disney boss Bob Chapek regarding the film. Chapek described Shang-Chi as an “interesting experiment” in a recent earnings call.

“We are not an experiment,” Shang-Chi star Simu Liu said on Twitter afterward. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise.”



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The film premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, which is where Feige addressed Liu's tweet and the controversy as a whole. He described the interpretation of Chapek's comments as a "misunderstanding."

“He is not a shy man,” Feige said. “I think in that particular tweet you can see and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.”

Shang-Chi will hit theaters on September 3, 2021.

