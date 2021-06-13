The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have been facing off in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals for the past week and a half. The Nets currently lead the conference 2-1, with Game 4 taking place Sunday afternoon (June 13), and Games 5 and 6 tentatively scheduled for June 15th and June 17th.

While the Nets currently lead the series, an incident involving Kevin Durant's personal bodyguard Antjuan Lambert has landed the affiliate in some hot water. After running onto the court during Game 3 and shoving Bucks player P.J. Tucker, he was been reportedly suspended by the NBA for the remainder of the series.



Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In addition to the suspension, he is also banned from working any games the team may have in Milwaukee. The situation that resulted in the suspension happened during the Buck's Thursday night Game 3 over the Nets. In the third quarter, Durant and Tucker exchanged words and the situation escalated quickly, eventually prompting teammates and officials to intervene--including Durant's bodyguard.

Dressed in all black, Lambert jumped into the middle of the scuffle and shoved Tucker before officials escorted him to the sideline as the situation calmed down. The Nets hired Lambert at the request of Durant, which, according to a report, is a rare practice in the NBA.

An NBA spokesperson subsequently announced on Saturday (June 12) that Lambert is banned from the remaining series games in Milwaukee and will not be allowed outside for games in Brooklyn any longer. The organization reached this decision after investigating both teams.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was surprised by Lamberts actions. “To be completely frank and honest, in the heat of the moment, I have no idea who that guy is with or who he is affiliated with,” Budenholzer told The Athletic. “It could be Fiserv Forum security, could be Bucks security, could be Nets security."



Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Team forward Bobby Portis called the situation "crazy." The Nets have yet to publically address the situation.

