Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, who was recently found to be the worst-dressed player in the NBA according to a new study, has been ruled out of the team's Game 4 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM, ET.

Harden has been absent from the Nets' lineup since Game 1 of their series against the Bucks, having suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the game. The former NBA MVP had struggled with a hamstring injury during the regular season as well.



Elsa / Getty Images

The Nets' star is averaging 23.2 points, 8.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds in his six playoff games during this postseason.

Earlier this week, Harden denied an ongoing rumor that he had paid Saweetie $100K for a date on CashApp. It's unclear what sparked the rumor.

"I'm tired of people creating these fake ass stories knowing I really don't speak on bullshit," Harden wrote on an Instagram story. "Leave me out of all the weird shit. Shit trash. Back to my real life. I really stay out the way. Cashapp 100K? Beat it."

The Nets currently lead the Bucks 2-1 in their second-round playoff series. If they win, the Nets will take on the winner of the Philidelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks matchup.

[Via]