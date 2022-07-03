Kevin Durant has made his first public comments since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. In a tweet published on Saturday morning, the 12-time NBA All-Star reflected on the "ones who were locked in that gym with me."

"The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about," Durant wrote. "If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around."



Elsa / Getty Images

"This is vague and doesn’t address anything directly. We all know you are an awesome basketball player," Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg complained on Twitter.

After Lundberg asked Durant why he requested the trade, the superstar replied: "Keep dreaming robin lmao."

Durant joined the Nets in 2019, helping to form one of the most talented rosters in the league, alongside Kyrie Irving and later, James Harden. Harden's time with the organization came and went in just over a year. Irving is rumored to also be interested in moving on from Brooklyn. There have been reports that he may be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Despite the Nets having been unable to find postseason success with Durant, the former NBA MVP has performed well, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 51.8 percent from the field, last season. Any team interested in Durant will need ample cap space as he is signed through 2025-26 as part of a four-year, $194.2 million deal.

Teams Durant is reportedly interested in include the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Check out Durant's recent tweets below.

[Via]