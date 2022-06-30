Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are headed towards divorce. This is truly shocking news that just came down the pipeline a few minutes ago. Of course, everyone thought that Durant would be staying with the Nets given the fact that Kyrie Irving had just opted into his deal for the 2022-2023 season.

Effectively, Durant is about to leave Kyrie and the Nets high and dry, which is something no one saw coming. It is yet another wild chapter in KD's career, and it will be interesting to see what his reasoning is for this drastic move.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, KD has a list of teams he would be interested in. One such team is none other than the Phoenix Suns, who finished in first place this year. The team boasts the talents of Devin Booker and Chris Paul who are the perfect people to pair KD with. They also have Deandre Ayton, although it is likely that Ayton will get dealt to the Nets if the Suns actually do acquire KD in a trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that the Miami Heat are on KD's radar. At the end of the day, however, it is the Nets who will ultimately decide where KD goes next.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates surrounding this developing story.